It's been a while since the Green Bay Packers got past the NFC Championship Game.

The winningest franchise in NFL history hasn't reached the Super Bowl since 2010 when they won their 4th Vince Lombardi trophy and 15th title overall.

That drought might as well come to an end this year, as Matt LaFleur's team has excelled on every aspect of the game thus far.

Moreover, the front office could finally give Aaron Rodgers the second top-notch weapon he's been craving for years.