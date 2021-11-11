Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Versace Two-Piece Streetwalk

Emily Ratajkowski has been strutting her stuff around the streets of New York City and shouting out the most glamorous designer label around. The 30-year-old supermodel and Inamorata founder is still front-page news for the recent release of her book My Body, and the Amazonian frame was definitely on show this week as she stepped out in the Big Apple.

Paparazzi photos circulated by The Daily Mail showed the London-born star fairly covered-up, but Emily doesn't need a bikini to impress the camera.