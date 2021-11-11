Inside Chanel West Coast's $1.65 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast is positively in love with her new Los Angeles home. The 33-year-old rapper and MTV host splashed $1.6 million for the 2,600-square-foot Hollywood Hills residence back in November 2019, excitedly telling InTouch this was the largest house she's ever lived in.

In a YouTube video tour with the magazine last year, the Fantasy Factory alum proudly showed off the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling in the Hollywood Dell neighborhood, talking viewers through all the decor changes she's made since she moved in.

Pictures of the home also populate her Instagram feed, with the L.A. native posing charmingly in the stylish interiors. Check it out below.