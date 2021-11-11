'House of Gucci': Lady Gaga "Lived As" Patrizia Reggiani for a Year and a Half

After landing the role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, Lady Gaga fully emerged herself in all things related to the ex-wife of late Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, who was ultimately killed by a hitman Reggiani hired.

During an interview with British Vogue, Gaga looked back on the moments that followed her casting, saying that for a year and a half, she lived her life as her character.

"I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that,” Gaga explained, confirming she did so both on and off-camera.