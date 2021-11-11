'House of Gucci': Lady Gaga "Lived As" Patrizia Reggiani for a Year and a Half

After landing the role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, Lady Gaga fully emerged herself in all things related to the ex-wife of late Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, who was ultimately killed by a hitman Reggiani hired.

During an interview with British Vogue, Gaga looked back on the moments that followed her casting, saying that for a year and a half, she lived her life as her character.

"I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that,” Gaga explained, confirming she did so both on and off-camera.

Quickly Dyed Her Hair Brown

"I never broke. I stayed with her,” Gaga shared.

According to Gaga, she found it challenging to speak in the way that Reggiani did while still having blonde hair. So, rather than wait until it was necessary for her to begin filming as a brunette, Gaga went darker right away.

“I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money," she explained. "I started to take photographs as well."

Patrizia Reggiani Annoyed By Gaga

"I thought as an exercise, and finding her interests in life, that I would become a photographer, so I took my point-and-shoot camera everywhere that I went. I noticed that Patrizia loved beautiful things. If something wasn’t beautiful, I deleted it,” Gaga went on of her method acting approach.

Although Gaga believed that her way of doing things was best for her character, Reggiani felt differently, telling an Italian journalist over the summer, “I am quite annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the foresight and sensitivity to come and meet me."

Reading Between the Lines

While Reggiani, who served 18 years of her 26-year sentence before being released in October 2016, felt Gaga should meet her before filming a movie about her life, Gaga wanted to get a better picture of who she was, and not from the perspective of Reggiani.

“I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” she noted. “Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was, not even Patrizia Gucci.”

Learning Patrizia Reggiani's Accent

As for how she mastered Reggiani's accent, Gaga said she learned from a number of different locations.

“I started with a specific dialect from Vignola (where Reggiani was born), then I started to work in the higher class way of speaking that would have been more appropriate in places like Milan and Florence,” she explained. “In the movie, you’ll hear that my accent is a little different depending on who I’m speaking to.”

House of Gucci will be released in theaters on November 24.

