How Buddy Murphy Went From WWE Castaway To The Next Potential Foreign Star In NJPW

Despite being one of the longest-tenured WWE performers at that point, Murphy was released from his contract on June 2nd, 2021. Much like several other WWE performers who have been released over the past two years the reason given was "budget cuts". However, his absence from professional wrestling would not last long. On October 16th, 2021 it was announced that Murphy, now going by the name Buddy Mathews had signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling. His first match with NJPW has the potential to be an instant classic as he was challenged by one of the top wrestlers in the world Kazuchika Okada.