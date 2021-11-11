How Buddy Murphy Went From WWE Castaway To The Next Potential Foreign Star In NJPW

Buddy Murphy spent eight years in WWE between the main roster and developmental brand NXT. Murphy started his professional wrestling career in 2007, working primarily on the independent scene for companies like Melbourne City Wrestling in his home country of Australia. His career was only around half a decade old when he was first noticed by WWE. He was used as a tag team wrestler and a single competitor during his time in the WWE. Murphy was also a three-time champion during his run with the promotion having captured the NXT Tag Team Titles, the Cruiserweight Title, and the Raw Tag Team Titles on one occasion each.