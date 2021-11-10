Book Says Andrew Cuomo Made Vile Remarks, Discussed Graphic Sex With Aides

Hinton also claims that Cuomo frequently joked about two Kennedy brothers allegedly having sex with the same woman.

"The two of them are fu*king the same woman," Cuomo allegedly told an underling.

"She likes to get fu*cked in the ass and some days she goes from one Kennedy house to the other to get it twice in one day," he continued.

"You know, when you have anal sex with a woman, you own her soul," the former governor said, according to Hinton.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denied the story and said he doubts Cuomo ever told it.