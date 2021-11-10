Book Says Andrew Cuomo Made Vile Remarks, Discussed Graphic Sex With Aides

US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned as New York governor this summer, amid allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women.

Cuomo maintains that he never touched anyone inappropriately, and claims his jokes and comments were simply misinterpreted and then sensationalized by his political opponents.

But a new book by former aide Karen Hinton -- which will be released on December 1 -- claims that Cuomo made vile, disturbing comments and discussed graphic sex with his subordinates, even joking about AIDS at one point.

'Penis Politics'

In Penis Politics, an advanced copy of which was obtained by The New York Post, Hinton joked about the infamous affair between President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

She writes that Cuomo advised Clinton on handling the sex scandal, and even joked about it with then-Energy Secretary Bill Richardson.

"I think we can probably defend oral sex. But I have to draw the line at presidential ass f*cking," Cuomo -- who served as Clinton's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development -- reportedly said at one meeting.

Kennedy Brothers

Hinton also claims that Cuomo frequently joked about two Kennedy brothers allegedly having sex with the same woman.

"The two of them are fu*king the same woman," Cuomo allegedly told an underling.

"She likes to get fu*cked in the ass and some days she goes from one Kennedy house to the other to get it twice in one day," he continued.

"You know, when you have anal sex with a woman, you own her soul," the former governor said, according to Hinton.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denied the story and said he doubts Cuomo ever told it.

'Ridiculous' Claims

Cuomo's spokesman Rich Azzopardi vehemently denied Hinton's allegations in a statement, suggesting that she is making up stories in order to sell her book.

"The closer she gets to publication, the more vile and ­ridiculous her claims get," Azzopardi said.

"In 2018, when Ms. Hinton was not consumed with chasing headlines to sell a book, she wrote: 'I’ve been fortunate to have male bosses, like Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, who know how to be respectful of women even while being ­no-nonsense managers,'" Azzopardi continued.

"We will have no further comment on her transparent attempts to profit off of a blatant rewriting of history," he added.

Will Cuomo Stage A Comeback?

Shutterstock | 260835866

Cuomo has seemingly chosen to stay out of the spotlight since being ousted from office, seldom making public remarks.

He recently commented on being charged with with a criminal misdemeanor of forcible touching, and lashed out at Albany Sheriff Craig Apple and New York Attorney General Letitia James, claiming that the duo colluded to slander him.

According to New York Magazine, Cuomo is waging a "war" against James, and believes she abused the power of her office to remove and replace him.

