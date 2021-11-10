Book Says Andrew Cuomo Made Vile Remarks, Discussed Graphic Sex With Aides

Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned as New York governor this summer, amid allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women.
Cuomo maintains that he never touched anyone inappropriately, and claims his jokes and comments were simply misinterpreted and then sensationalized by his political opponents.
But a new book by former aide Karen Hinton -- which will be released on December 1 -- claims that Cuomo made vile, disturbing comments and discussed graphic sex with his subordinates, even joking about AIDS at one point.
