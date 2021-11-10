Melissa Gorga Rocks A Leggy Bathrobe With A Tempting Offer

Melissa Gorga had more than one thing on offer as she posed in a leggy waffle cotton bathrobe and with some healthy snacks recently. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has largely been busy promoting her clothing line over on her Instagram, but where there's an opportunity for extra cash, Melissa will take it.

Gorga, 42, made sure she got #paid last month, posting stunning snaps of herself in a self-care setting, and the snack bars she was promoting came with both keto gains and, for one lucky winner, $1,000.

$1,000 And Snacks!

Scroll for the photos. Gorga, best known for her Bravo appearances with 2004-married husband Joe Gorga and currently teasing content for Season 12 of the series, had posed all smiles and from a hair and makeup setup - she sat on a portable black chair and seemingly pre-shoot, taking a quick moment to shout out That's It's Keto Bars.

Looking flawless with matte makeup and slight Kim Kardashian vibes, the mom of three rocked a simple waffle bathrobe in white, folding her legs and holding up two of the brand's bars.

Also sporting a chic French manicure, plus wearing discreet bracelet jewelry, the entrepreneur and influencer went close up with her swipe-right, offering up two flavors of Coffee Energy Bars and writing:

"So many of you told me you love the new #KetoKick bars from @thatsit, that I decided to GIVEAWAY of $1,000 to AMAZON!!! 🙌🏼 We hope to help one family in a BIG WAY and to celebrate my #KetoKick being available on Amazon! ALSO 5 additional winners will get a year’s supply of @thatsit Keto Kick bars! ☕🎉."

What's She Getting Paid?

Melissa abided by Instagram's "Paid Partnership" disclaimer, one required for most promotional activity on the platform. As to pay, it correlates with the following, something that Vox's experts have thoughts on - specifically, numbers.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Melissa boasts 2.3 million followers. Scroll for more photos below.

Envy By MG Line

Much like Bravo faces Lisa Rinna and Porsha Williams, Gorga is running her own brand. Envy by Melissa Gorga is NJ-based with a large fanbase, and it's recently expanded into 2021's biggest fitness trend. Melissa this year announced that her label is retailing over 80 pieces of home fitness accessories to make every workout easy, and the ripped body was on show as she promoted the goods.

Melissa's IG is also followed by famous faces, not limited to actress Lindsay Lohan and Larsa Pippen.

