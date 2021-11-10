Melissa Gorga Rocks A Leggy Bathrobe With A Tempting Offer

Melissa Gorga had more than one thing on offer as she posed in a leggy waffle cotton bathrobe and with some healthy snacks recently. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has largely been busy promoting her clothing line over on her Instagram, but where there's an opportunity for extra cash, Melissa will take it.

Gorga, 42, made sure she got #paid last month, posting stunning snaps of herself in a self-care setting, and the snack bars she was promoting came with both keto gains and, for one lucky winner, $1,000.