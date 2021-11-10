Melissa Gorga Teases 'Big Moments' on 'RHONJ' Season 12

Melissa Gorga was in the audience during a recent taping of Watch What Happens Live. And, as she took in the appearance of her fellow Real Housewives, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with husband Joe Gorga at her side, Melissa found herself in the spotlight as host Andy Cohen questioned her about the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

"You guys recently wrapped next season of the Housewives of Jersey. How would you describe it?" Cohen asked Melissa, according to a report shared by Bravo's The Daily Dish.