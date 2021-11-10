Melissa Gorga Teases 'Big Moments' on 'RHONJ' Season 12

Melissa Gorga was in the audience during a recent taping of Watch What Happens Live. And, as she took in the appearance of her fellow Real Housewives, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with husband Joe Gorga at her side, Melissa found herself in the spotlight as host Andy Cohen questioned her about the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

"You guys recently wrapped next season of the Housewives of Jersey. How would you describe it?" Cohen asked Melissa, according to a report shared by Bravo's The Daily Dish.

'RHONJ' Season 12 is 'Pretty Crazy'

"[It's] pretty crazy," Melissa replied. "I think we have some moments. I'm gonna be [honest]."

"It just never ends. It never ends," Joe said beside her.

"There's definitely big moments. Big moments, I'm sure you've heard about them," Melissa told Andy.

Melissa and Joe joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the series' third season and soon, Melissa will be seen making her debut in the new Real Housewives spinoff, Ultimate Girls Trip.

Ultimate Girls Trip

Earlier this year, ahead of filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey 12, Melissa and Kyle headed to Turks and Caicos with several other Real Housewives stars from different cities, including Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey, and Teresa Giudice, also of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Ultimate Girls Trip will begin streaming on Peacock on November 18.

A Little 'Table Flip'

Just after her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Melissa shared similar sentiments about The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Oh my god, it is crazy! I will say that. Crazy!" Melissa admitted at the time. "Like seasons back kinda crazy."

"I'm gonna give you a little of the Christening, a little of the table flip... And then we're gonna jump ahead to, like, season 6 when we had the crazy Amber [Marchese] and the twins come in? We're gonna give you a little of that, too!" Melissa teased.

Jackie Goldschneider On Season 12

During the same interview with Entertainment Tonight, cast member Jackie Goldschneider said season 12 was "so good."

"I'm not just saying that because it's our show," she explained. "It's really good. I mean, there's-- your head is gonna spin! There's twists and turns that are... I mean, it's intense! I don't know what else to say. It's intense, but it's not dark intense. It's just so good."

As for when the new episodes will begin airing, Bravo has not yet confirmed a premiere date.

