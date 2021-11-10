Chanel West Coast Suffers Malfunction In Plunging Underwear

Celebrities
Chanel West Coast was brave enough to post her recent underwear-clad malfunction to Instagram. The "No Plans" rapper and MTV face has been busy sharing sizzling lingerie content on her Instagram, with a video yesterday showing the Miami-based star in a glam shoot. Chanel posted for her 3.5 million followers to show a little behind-the-scenes action, and it wasn't your average affair as the star suffered an oops moment.

West Coast was shouting out her Call Her Wolves shoot while rocking plunging black underwear. See what happened below.

Stuns In Underwear For Glam Shoot

Scroll for the video. Chanel, largely making 2021 headlines for her East Coast move and continuing to rock those Versace and Gucci looks, posted a video from a glamorous-looking mansion. The Ridiculousness star, shot in a variety of black outfits, stripped right down to a bra in a chilled-out moment, one seeing her go low-cut - that's where Chanel burped and provided her own caption inspiration.

While more composed moments had shown the LOL Cartel founder lounging around in sheer teddies and heels, this one brought it all back to reality.

See The Video Below

Taking to her caption, Chanel wrote: "Burping beauty" with a cry-face emoji. The star added: "Full video of my photo shoot w/ @callherwolves on YouTube.com/chanelwestcoast." The video clocked over 30,000 views overnight - Chanel might not be a Kardashian, but the former Fantasy Factory face has her fans.

Chanel has also been making headlines for shrinking - not in height, but in weight. The pandemic has seen her drop weight, this as she continues workouts from her Barbie-like pink gym. More after the video.

No Burping, But Food Talk

Chanel has also opened up on the pigging-out mentality she has when it comes to food. The fitness queen might squat and lift weights on her 2020-launched YouTube workout channel, but she's revealed she only bothers with the gym so she can indulge in greasy fast food.

Speaking to Hollywood Life in 2019, Chanel said: "You need to work out! I mean a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis."

Whole Pizza To Herself

Continuing, West Coast added: "I try to eat healthy but since I work out I still enjoy a large pizza by myself! But In & Out burgers and all those things, you can have those as long as you workout."

In-N-Out is, of course, adored by half of Hollywood, including reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Hailey Bieber. Chanel does, however, regularly share her healthier side on Instagram - follow her stories, and you'll catch those pre-workout fruit and veg smoothies.

