Olivia Wilde Impresses In Figure-Hugging Glitter Gucci Dress

Olivia Wilde is impressing her famous friends - and the fans - in a glittering, floor-length, and figure-hugging Gucci look. The 37-year-old actress was amid the slew of celebrities this year attending the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, one presented by luxury Italian label Gucci. Unsurprisingly, half the stars attending the glitzy bash were rocking the designer brand, and Wilde was one of them.

Olivia updated her Instagram shortly after her attendance to show off her clingy and sparkly number. Check it out below.