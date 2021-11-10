Olivia Wilde Impresses In Figure-Hugging Glitter Gucci Dress

Olivia Wilde is impressing her famous friends - and the fans - in a glittering, floor-length, and figure-hugging Gucci look. The 37-year-old actress was amid the slew of celebrities this year attending the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, one presented by luxury Italian label Gucci. Unsurprisingly, half the stars attending the glitzy bash were rocking the designer brand, and Wilde was one of them.

Olivia updated her Instagram shortly after her attendance to show off her clingy and sparkly number. Check it out below.

Repping Gucci In Glitter

Scroll for the killer look. Olivia, who continues to make headlines for dating former One Direction star Harry Styles, posted with an official posed photo, one showing her stunning in a sequin and reflective gown fit for any red carpet.

The long-sleeved finish and high neckline were a million miles from the recent bra and corset look Wilde donned - also Gucci - but it was a class act as the star also went with a butterfly motif in pink on the dress' chest.

See The Dress Below

The Booksmart star, wearing matte makeup and her highlighted hair curled around her shoulders, shared two shots. The latter went for classic Hollywood glam as Olivia posed with a sweeping hair finish - she captioned her photos with a butterfly emoji to match the dress' motif.

Gucci was, indeed, all over the celebs at this year's LACMA. MCU face Salma Hayek, teen pop sensation Billie Eilish, and tennis pro Serena Williams all donned the high-end label. Swipe below for both snaps, scroll for more.

On 2021 Beauty Standards

Olivia might make headlines for her coffee runs with 27-year-old Harry Styles, but she's becoming a talking point on her own thanks to her latest gig repping beauty brand True Botanicals. Speaking to Vogue, the star spoke of the clean beauty label, stating:

"Within the beauty industry, I really wanted to draw attention to celebrating what’s indulgent, luxurious, enjoyable, and sexy about clean beauty." Olivia this year faced backless for going topless in revealing photos promoting True Botanicals, although male fans seemed to relish the shots.

A Major Celeb Fan

Olivia's Instagram, which documents her ambassador status for True Botanicals, seems to have one celeb on-board above all others. Sitcom star Jennifer Aniston, herself launching her LolaVie beauty brand this year, repeatedly leaves likes to Wilde's posts, this including the latest promo as Olivia posed with a bottle of serum and wrote:

"Chebula : antioxidant-packed-super-fruit used in Ayurvedic medicine and now in your face serum. Get some before it sells out again. See IG story for attempt at demonstration. See sports bra for proof of exercise attempt."

