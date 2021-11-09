NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Get Karl-Anthony Towns For Three Players & Four Picks

Instagram | Karl-Anthony Towns

JB Baruelo

After playing in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, All-Star point guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are aiming to reach a higher level next year. Unfortunately, the Hawks are currently not playing like a team that is eyeing to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

So far, the Hawks are on a four-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 4-7 record. The Hawks still have plenty of time to improve their game but if they are serious about achieving their main goal, some people believe that they should add more star power around Young before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Towns To Atlanta

According to Lee Tran of Fadeaway World, one of the dream trade targets for the Hawks is All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves may not have shown any sign that they are planning to trade Towns, but rumors have been continuously swirling around the face of the franchise since the 2021 NBA offseason.

If they won't show him a clear path to title contention this season, there are speculations that Towns may consider following in the footsteps of other superstars and demand a trade from the Timberwolves.

Proposed Trade Package

Bringing in a player of Towns' caliber to Atlanta would certainly require the Hawks to pay the king's ransom. In his article, Tran suggested a way on how the Hawks would be able to convince the Timberwolves to send KAT to The Big Peach. In the proposed trade scenario, the Hawks would be offering a package that includes Clint Capela, Cam Reddish, Kevin Huerter, two 2022 first-round picks, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns.

Pair Trae Young With An All-Star

Trading all those assets for Towns should be a no-brainer for the Hawks, especially if they want to become a more competitive team in the 2021-22 NBA season. The proposed blockbuster deal would enable the Hawks to pair Young with another All-Star. At 25, there's no doubt that Towns is already one of the most dominant big men in the league.

Aside from providing them with a massive upgrade at the starting center position, Towns would also boost the Hawks' offense and defense. He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, on-court facilitator, floor-spacer, and rim protector. This season, he's averaging 23.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Timberwolves' Motives

The suggested deal with the Hawks would only make sense for the Timberwolves if Towns is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. By sending him to Atlanta, the Hawks would be acquiring an immediate replacement for him at the starting center position in Capela, two young and talented wingmen in Reddish and Huerter, and future draft assets.

Capela may not be as good as Towns, but he's also a dominant force under the basket. Meanwhile, with his impressive performance earlier this season, Reddish could battle for a spot in the Timberwolves' starting lineup.

