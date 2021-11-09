NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Get Karl-Anthony Towns For Three Players & Four Picks

After playing in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, All-Star point guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are aiming to reach a higher level next year. Unfortunately, the Hawks are currently not playing like a team that is eyeing to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

So far, the Hawks are on a four-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 4-7 record. The Hawks still have plenty of time to improve their game but if they are serious about achieving their main goal, some people believe that they should add more star power around Young before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.