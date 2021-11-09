Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants To Play For Celtics, Per 'Boston Globe'

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons recently had a new suitor on the trade market - the Boston Celtics. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics have engaged in trade conversation with the Sixers and expressed interest in acquiring Simmons. As of now, Charania revealed that talks between the Celtics and the Sixers have been "fluid."

However, if the Celtics are serious about acquiring the former No. 1 pick before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Charania said that they should be ready to give up Jaylen Brown.