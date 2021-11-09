Inside Miley Cyrus' Rustic $5.8 million Tennessee Ranch

Growing up on a 500-acre farm in Franklin, Tennesse, Miley Cyrus had always wanted to return to her beloved hometown. And the former Disney star made that dream come true for her in 2017 when she bought a stunning ranch just outside of Nashville for $5.8 million.

As E! Online so eloquently put it when it broke the news in August that year, "you can take the girl out of the south, but you can't take the south out of the girl!" That's particularly true for Miley, whose gorgeous 6,800-square-foot Tennessean residence is the epitome of country chic.

Unlike the exuberant "pop princess" style of her Los Angeles mansion, which the 28-year-old recently sold to an undisclosed buyer, her Tennesse ranch is dripping with charming southern touches giving it a classy, cozy look.

Check it out below.