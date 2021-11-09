Inside Miley Cyrus' Rustic $5.8 million Tennessee Ranch

Growing up on a 500-acre farm in Franklin, Tennesse, Miley Cyrus had always wanted to return to her beloved hometown. And the former Disney star made that dream come true for her in 2017 when she bought a stunning ranch just outside of Nashville for $5.8 million.

As E! Online so eloquently put it when it broke the news in August that year, "you can take the girl out of the south, but you can't take the south out of the girl!" That's particularly true for Miley, whose gorgeous 6,800-square-foot Tennessean residence is the epitome of country chic.

Unlike the exuberant "pop princess" style of her Los Angeles mansion, which the 28-year-old recently sold to an undisclosed buyer, her Tennesse ranch is dripping with charming southern touches giving it a classy, cozy look.

Exposed Beam Ceiling & Stone Fireplace

Miley Cyrus | Instagram

Nestled on a 33.5-acre property surrounded by dense woodland, Miley's Tennesse residence has an air of seclusion that only adds to its rustic appeal. A long sweeping driveway leads up to the house, whose spacious interiors rival the expansive courtyard.

Greeting visitors upon entry, a spectacular living room catches the eye with its double-height vaulted ceilings. Their exposed timber beams and bucolic chandelier are a marvel to look at, adding a barn-inspired vibe to the room, listing photos reveal.

There's also a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace framed by built-in bookshelves that imbues the space with a warm, earthy feel. A cow-hide ottoman chair completes this ultimate cowgirl's fantasy.

Elsewhere in the five-bedroom, six-bathroom manse, rustic elements combine with modern details to create the perfect classic look. Prominent wooden features and red brick accents abound in the pop star's rural home, whose shiplap walls, "gorgeous barn doors," and "glamorous dark wood window frames" make it the farmhouse everyone wants to live in.

Country Chic

Miley Cyrus | Instagram

Built in 2014, Miley's Tennesse ranch spans two floors that are connected by a private elevator. Gorgeous wood-burning fireplaces are dotted around the house, which boasts an "Old World" country kitchen that looks like something out of "Little House on the Prairie."

Although the shabby chic decor gives personality to each of the stunning interiors, the aesthetic particularly prevails in the master bedroom, through its white crown molding and beautiful bay window "perfect for taking in the country landscape."

In the master bathroom -- one of four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms in the home -- an antique-looking clawfoot tub serves as a sophisticated centerpiece, resting diagonally in front of the large corner windows.

Last year, Miley was photographed enjoying a soak in that tub by her then-boyfriend Cody Simpson, US Weekly reported at the time.

For a detailed look at the stylish interiors, check out these photos published by Your Home And Garden.

Wrap-Around Porch

Miley Cyrus | Instagram

The outdoor features of Miley's Franklin home are just as impressive and include a "luxurious" wrap-around porch, a three-car garage, a second-story deck perfect for throwing parties, and a quaint screened-in porch with a bench swing. Its massive windows overlook a spacious backyard pool, complete with a spa and a miniature putting green.

Fans got a good glimpse of Miley pool in 2019, when the pop star's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, tweeted a photo of himself lounging in a unicorn floatie surrounded by tons of floating toys, given below.

Horse Barn

Miley Cyrus | Instagram

Perhaps one of the most original features of Miley's Tennessean estate is the private horse barn at the other end of the driveway. The Gucci ambassador, who grew up riding horses at her Nashville childhood home, has a passion for horseback riding, so it's only natural that having a space for horses would be a priority for her.

The "Prisoner" singer has also splashed $5 million for a 6,000-square-foot equestrian estate in Hidden Hills, California, back in 2015, proving she's truly a country girl at heart.

She also owns a $3.9 million mansion in Studio City.

