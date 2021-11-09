Bill Belichick Reacts To Stephon Gilmore's Comments On The Patriots

The New England Patriots became the NFL's most feared dynasty under Bill Belichick's hard tutelage.

Belichick has made a name for himself for being not only one of the greatest defensive masterminds and coaches in NFL history but also because of his cold and pragmatic approach towards his personnel.

Several players have left Foxborough with a bittersweet taste due to the way Belichick or the organization have treated them, and now we can add former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to that list.

Stephon Gilmore's Injury

Gilmore, who was recently traded to the Carolina Panthers, was disgruntled by how the Pats dealt with his injury recovery:

"I just didn't like how they handled my situation, my injury. A lot went on with that I didn't agree with," Gilmore told the media, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. "Now that I'm here, I'm able to do the things I have to do to get me back ready to where I need to be. I learned a lot there. I have a lot of friends there. A lot of great coaches. I just didn't like how they handled my situation with my injury. I don't want to get into specifics. I just didn't agree with it. I've put it behind me, and [am getting] ready for this game."

Gilmore Didn't Feel Valued

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Stephon_Gilmore_2015.JPG

Moreover, the former Buffalo Bills star claimed that he didn't feel valued by the team.

When asked about his contract situation, he added that it was one of the reasons why he wanted to get out of New England:

"That's a reason also, too," Gilmore replied. "But a lot goes on into it. It's not just one specific thing. At the end of the day, it's a business. They treat it like a business, and we made the best decision for each other. ... We had a conversation and it was better for both of us to go in opposite directions, whether it was the contract or whatever."

Gilmore, one of the prime defenders in the league, felt like he was worth more than the $7 million the Pats were set to pay him for the season.

Bill Belichick Blindsided

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bill_Belichick.jpg

Belichick, as per usual, didn't read too much into Gilmore's comments. Nonetheless, he still claimed that it was a bit surprising to see him say that because the team allegedly had a plan for his rehab and he was aware of it:

“Surprised to hear him say that because we had several meetings and laid out a plan on how he would rehab once he came back to training camp,” Belichick said on The Greg Hill Show, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Of course, he wasn’t here all spring, so we really didn’t have any idea where he was. But when he came back, we had several meetings and talked about that. So you’d have to ask him."

Pats Are Getting Hot At The Right Time

Shutterstock | 420274

At the end of the day, no one is better at shutting down the outside noise than Bill Belichick. That's how he built an empire for over two decades in charge of the Patriots.

Also, the Pats don't need that kind of distraction right now, as they've gotten above .500 for the first time this season and now trail the Buffalo Bills for just one game.

New England is the last place you want to visit come playoff time, and against all odds, Belichick's team once again looks poised to reach the postseason.

