Bill Belichick Reacts To Stephon Gilmore's Comments On The Patriots

The New England Patriots became the NFL's most feared dynasty under Bill Belichick's hard tutelage.

Belichick has made a name for himself for being not only one of the greatest defensive masterminds and coaches in NFL history but also because of his cold and pragmatic approach towards his personnel.

Several players have left Foxborough with a bittersweet taste due to the way Belichick or the organization have treated them, and now we can add former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to that list.