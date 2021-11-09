NFL Rumors: Texans Could Get A Game-Changing Pass-Rusher In The Draft

Following an impressive win in Week 1, the Houston Texans have free-fallen and dropped eight straight games.

And, even though no one expected them to be any good or even competitive this season, they've still performed way below the expectations.

Clearly, Tyrod Taylor and David Mills are huge steps downs in class from Deshaun Watson, and the team lacks the personnel to be mildly competitive after parting ways with stars like DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt. But, if we look at the big picture, that may not be that bad at all.