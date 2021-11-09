The Nude Scene That Changed Alexandra Daddario's Career

Alexandra Daddario decided to appear nude in the 2014 project and now, years later, she believes the move changed her career entirely.

According to a report from Mama Mia, Daddario has been featured in a number of films and television series over the years, including San Andreas, Baywatch, Night Hunter, The Girlfriend Experience, and Why Women Kill, and most recently starred in the debut season of The White Lotus.

However, it wasn't any of these named projects that Daddario believes changed her career.

Alexandra Daddario Said Appearing Nude Was a 'Tactical' Decision

As Daddario once revealed, it was her nude scene in True Detective that amped up her career in a way that she never expected.

As fans of the actress may recall, Daddario was featured in the role of Lisa Tragnetti for four episodes of the HBO series in 2014, and one of those episodes, Daddario recalls making the "tactical" decision to be seen nude.

Prior to her role on the television series, which aired until 2019, Daddario made her acting debut in the daytime soap opera All My Children, followed by her breakout film role in the Percy Jackson films.

Alexandra Daddario Struggled to Be Taken Seriously Early On in Her Career

Although her role in the Percy Jackson films certainly led her to be a recognizable force in entertainment, it was her short-lived stint on True Detective that truly proved to be life-changing for Daddario.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, Daddario explained that she was struggling to be taken seriously in her career before the opportunity to appear on True Detective was presented to her.

"I remember really fighting for that role or any role in the series because I was at a blockade at that time in my career," Daddario said.

Alexandra Daddario Appeared Nude With Woody Harrelson

"I remember I was not getting into audition rooms for roles I really thought I was right for, and I was struggling to be taken seriously, like every actor has," she continued.

Once she signed on to appear on True Detective, Daddario's character, a court reporter, was seen nude with the character of her co-star, Woody Harrelson, Martin Hart, and shortly thereafter, the trajectory of her career was forever changed.

"I didn’t expect to have what I had happen happen, which was getting naked on a show where I didn’t have a huge role, I didn’t know what to expect," she told Collider in July.

Alexandra Daddario Booked 'San Andreas' After the Nude Scene

"And then, of course, that episode aired and my manager called, and I’ll never forget it, I was sitting on my boyfriend’s couch and she calls me in the morning after the episode aired and she was like, 'The phone’s been ringing off the hook all morning. The phone won’t stop ringing!'" Daddario explained. "And all of a sudden, everyone in town wanted to meet with me and then I booked San Andreas. So no, I would have never expected that from that role. It was tactical, but not that tactical."

