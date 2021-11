There have been a lot of youngsters on recent seasons of Dancing With the Stars, but which cast member is the youngest of all? That honor goes to actress Willow Shields, of projects including the Hunger Games.

According to a recent report shared by The Things, Shields appeared on season 20 in 2015 and lasted until episode seven before being eliminated.

During her stint on the show, Shields, who was just 14-years-old at the time, was paired with professional dancer Mark Ballas.