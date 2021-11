Kristin Chenoweth has just reacted to the recent news of Ariana Grande's addition to the cast of the upcoming Wicked film.

In a post shared to her Instagram page, which included a screenshot of a former post Grande shared on Twitter, as well as a throwback photo of the two of them many years ago, Chenoweth said she was proud of the singer and actress.

"I’m not sure if I’ve ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role," Chenoweth began.