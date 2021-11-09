Dakota Johnson Stuns Braless In Satin Gucci Pants

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 2131613

Rebecca Cukier

Dakota Johnson's sizzling Gucci look at this year's LACMA Art + Film Festival definitely turned heads. The 32-year-old actress joined the slew of celebrities repping the luxury Italina label on the red carpet this year - from Salma Hayek to Miley Cyrus (who mixed it up with Balenciaga), it was heavy on the G as the star-studded event brought out killer outfits.

Dakota went with an unusual ensemble, one seeing her go beaded and braless up top - meanwhile, below, the brunette wore massive and baggy satin pants.

Repping Gucci In Her Satin Pants

Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the photos. Dakota opted for silver and peachy creams. The Lost Daughter star highlighted her slender frame and cleavage via a plunging and sleeveless jewel-encrusted top, one paired with a high-waisted and statement pair of wide-legged satin pants - clearly, Johnson is keeping up with the gen-z trend of "no skinny jeans."

The November 6 event brought photo ops from the red carpet - technically a green one - where Gucci was a sponsor. Scroll for more photos after the look.

Gucci Gains Ground

Celebrity looks are now a battlefield for brands - while reality star Kim Kardashian pushes ahead to aggressively promote luxury Spanish label Balenciaga, it's YSL for supermodel Hailey Bieber and Givenchy with singer Ariana Grande.

Gucci seems to have gone broad - while the company has hired 28-year-old "Prisoner" singer Miley Cyrus to front its fragrances, it's been ensuring stars from tennis pro Serena Williams to teen pop icon Billie Eilish wear its designs - both wore Gucci to the LACMA this year.

Living In 'Old Levis'

Shutterstock | 842245

Dakota has opened up on her style - turns out the red carpet glam queen prefers a comfier approach when not gracing high-profile events. Speaking to Elle in 2015, she revealed living in "old Levis and a nice cozy sweater." That said, when wanting to go sexier, the star will "get a good pant going, or a short skirt...I like a sort of androgynous look, but I also love feminine shapes."

Dakota has not, however, posted her look to Instagram, where the feed is largely dedicated to humanitarian activity.

Calling Hollywood 'Cutthroat'

Dakota, best known for roles from Fifty Shades of Grey to 21 Jump Street, also joined the list of Hollywood faces deeming the industry "cut-throat." Speaking to Harper's Bazaar last year, the Texan told the magazine:

"I still lose jobs and I don't get every job that I want. I have dreams of working with certain people on certain projects and it doesn't happen. It's a cutthroat industry so I'm used to being shut down."

For more from Dakota, give her Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton With '80s-Inspired Gucci Look

by Alexandra Lozovschi |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Lourdes Leon Arches Back In Minidress For Exciting New Gig

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Rocks A Leggy Miniskirt After Bikini Show-Off

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Rocks A Leggy Backless Sundress In Greece

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Wows In Figure-Hugging Strapless Gucci Dress

Celebrities

Olivia Jade Impresses Fans In Clingy Braless Dress

Celebrities

Ariana Grande Stuns In Seashell Bra Minidress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.