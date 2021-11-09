Dakota Johnson Stuns Braless In Satin Gucci Pants

Dakota Johnson's sizzling Gucci look at this year's LACMA Art + Film Festival definitely turned heads. The 32-year-old actress joined the slew of celebrities repping the luxury Italina label on the red carpet this year - from Salma Hayek to Miley Cyrus (who mixed it up with Balenciaga), it was heavy on the G as the star-studded event brought out killer outfits.

Dakota went with an unusual ensemble, one seeing her go beaded and braless up top - meanwhile, below, the brunette wore massive and baggy satin pants.