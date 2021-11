Netflix star HoYeon Jung doesn't just have 100 million+ viewers glued to her on-screen activities on Squid Game. The South Korean model and actress, seeing her Instagram following jump up 15 million in just three weeks, is now the center of a massive bidding storm between brands, and it looks like the big names are winning.

Jung, who now fronts American fashion giant Calvin Klein, was this fall snapped up by luxury giant Louis Vuitton, and it was a leggy affair as she announced the new gig.