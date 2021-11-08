WWE News: Shocking Teams Announced For Survivor Series 2021

On November 21st, 2021 WWE will hold their annual Pay Per View, Survivor Series. This Pay Per View is the second longest-running WWE event behind only "The Granddaddy Of Them All" Wrestlemania. It is considered a big 5 event along with the Royal Rumble, Money In The Bank, SummerSlam, and the previously mentioned Wrestlemania. Survivor Series is known to have some memorable moments but the most iconic of them all has to be the debut of The Undertaker in 1990. These days, Pay Per View is used as a battleground for brand warfare between Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown, and occasionally NXT.