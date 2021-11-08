WWE News: Shocking Teams Announced For Survivor Series 2021

On Twitter, the WWE revealed the teams for both the Men's and Women's traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination tag team match. It is surely one of the most unique ways to reveal it, as in the past qualifying matches were always used to determine who would be a part of Team Raw or Team Smackdown. With all 20 wrestlers announced for both matches, there were a few glaring omissions and shocking inclusions to both sides. It will certainly be interesting to see how they sell the "brand warfare" with superstars only just switching over following the WWE Draft and Crown Jewel.