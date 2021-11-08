WWE News: Shocking Teams Announced For Survivor Series 2021

On November 21st, 2021 WWE will hold their annual Pay Per View, Survivor Series. This Pay Per View is the second longest-running WWE event behind only "The Granddaddy Of Them All" Wrestlemania. It is considered a big 5 event along with the Royal Rumble, Money In The Bank, SummerSlam, and the previously mentioned Wrestlemania. Survivor Series is known to have some memorable moments but the most iconic of them all has to be the debut of The Undertaker in 1990. These days, Pay Per View is used as a battleground for brand warfare between Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown, and occasionally NXT.

WWE Announces Survivor Series Teams

Shutterstock | 1109120

On Twitter, the WWE revealed the teams for both the Men's and Women's traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination tag team match. It is surely one of the most unique ways to reveal it, as in the past qualifying matches were always used to determine who would be a part of Team Raw or Team Smackdown. With all 20 wrestlers announced for both matches, there were a few glaring omissions and shocking inclusions to both sides. It will certainly be interesting to see how they sell the "brand warfare" with superstars only just switching over following the WWE Draft and Crown Jewel.

Raw Survivor Series Teams

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:WWE_RAW_Logo.png

Representing the "flagship show" in the 2021 edition of Survivor Series on the men's side are Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Dominick Mysterio. As for the Raw Women's Survivor Series team, it is Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelena Vega. Dom Mysterio is by far the most shocking add to the team along with the fact that they only have half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions included on the team, as Nikki A.S.H is not included alongside Rhea Ripley. With Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins reigniting their feud soon, we will find out if this team can last until the Pay Per View.

Smackdown Survivor Series Teams

Shutterstock | 1109120

Moving over to the Smackdown side of the matchups, here is how the Men's and Women's teams shake out. For the men's match, it will be Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin. As for the women, it will be Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya, and Aliyah. In terms of talent, the Smackdown team seems to have the edge for both matches. However, it will be interesting to see if Xavier Woods and Sami Zayn can coexist having both just competed in the "King Of The Ring" tournament.

Predicting The Rest Of The Card

Shutterstock | 673594

As for the rest of the Survivor Series card, it has traditionally been brand champion vs brand champion. So the matchups we will likely see on November 21st are Roman Reigns vs Big E, in the most hard-hitting match of the night. Damien Priest vs Shinsuke Nakamura in what could easily be a five-star match if given the chance. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch is a feud that has gotten way too real as of late following their belt exchange a few weeks ago

