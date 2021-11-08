Production Worker On Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Bitten By Poisonous Spider, May Lose Arm

News of Alec Baldwin shooting and killing a person during the filming of his new movie Rust shocked the world last month, after the actor accidentally fired a shot at director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

Even though she was quickly transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital, Hutchins succumbed to her injuries. Fortunately, director Joel Souza -- who was also shot -- received emergency care immediately and was soon released from the hospital.

A new Rust tragedy is now unfolding. Read more below.