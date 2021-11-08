Olivia Jade Impresses Fans In Clingy Braless Dress

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 564025

Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Jade Giannulli is getting all kinds of thumbs-up as she shows off in a snazzy zebra-print dress. The 22-year-old YouTuber and 2021 Dancing With the Stars competitor has been making waves as she competes on the ABC dance series this year, although she's likewise proven a talking point for her Instagram updates - some fans still don't think the daughter to Lori Loughlin belongs on the show after her mom's college admission scandal.

Still, there were zero complaints in Olivia's latest share. Check it out below.

Showing Off In Her Snazzy Dress

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photos, ones coming polaroid-style and landing on Olivia's Instagram yesterday. The social media sensation was proving just why fans continue to hit "follow" - she opened with close-up snaps of herself all highlighted hair and peeping hints of her animal-print dress, also showcasing cute jewelry via a necklace.

A swipe right showed OJ in three photos as she lounged around a cushioned wood chair and by floor-to-ceiling windows - here, fans saw her clingy and figure-hugging dress, plus the braless look being rocked.

See The Snaps Below

Olivia used no caption, but she did tag photographer BRYANT - their Instagram account boasts an impressive array of celebrities, from TikTok star Addison Rae to YouTuber Emma Chamberlain.

Giannulli remains in the news for staying in the competition on DWTS as she partners up with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy. She's also been busy shutting down rumors she's been romantically involved with him, this after admitting a bit of a crush - Val is happily married. See what she had to say after the photos, where you can swipe.

Shutting Down Val Hook-Up Rumors

Shutterstock | 842245

Addressing fans and blasting suggestions she's had a thing going on with Val, Jade said: "This is a complete rumor. We're genuinely really good friends and I adore his wife. It's literally just a dance show and we're just friends and I don't know why everything always has to be something."

"But I've obviously already seen a ton of negative comments and, yeah, I mean, I get it if it was true, but it's not," she added, concluding:

"So let's end this here and lets f**king dance and have fun on this show and not create lies."

Sources Back Her Up

Val has been married to wife Jenna Johnson since 2019. A source reporting to The Sun supported Olivia's claims, stating:

“She is close with both him and his wife because she genuinely cares so passionately about the show but that's it." They continued: “She for sure thinks he's cute and maybe originally had a little crush but looks up to him now like a brother. His advice means a lot to her."

For more from Jade, check out her IG - it's followed by stars including reality stars Savannah Chrisley and Leah Messer.

Read Next

TV

Skai Jackson Performed to Janet Jackson's 'If' on 'DWTS' Season 29

by Lindsay Cronin |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Rocks A Leggy Backless Sundress In Greece

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Gucci Sneakers In Skimpy Underwear

Entertainment

Inside Miley Cyrus' 'Exuberant' $7.2 Million Los Angeles Home

Celebrities

Lourdes Leon Arches Back In Minidress For Exciting New Gig

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Hikes Up Leg For Pantless Bananas Photo

Celebrities

Ariana Grande Stuns In Seashell Bra Minidress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.