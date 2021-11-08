Samantha Logan's Dating History: All About Her Romantic Life

CW actress Samantha Logan is keeping fans guessing about her romantic life. The Netflix star, whose work in 13 Reasons Why, The Fosters, 666 Park Avenue, Teen Wolf and many other series and movies has earned her a net worth of $2 million, is notoriously private and does her best to keep her personal affairs off of social media.

While we can only speculate that she's currently single, 25-year-old's Instagram page reveals no clues that she might be seeing anyone.

With her most high-profile relationship ending two years ago, the Boston native nowadays posts glam selfies, flawless fashion, and pics of hanging out with her All American co-stars.

Scroll for a look at Samantha's past relationships.

2017-2019: Dylan Sprayberry

Shutterstock | 564025

Samantha's most public relationship was with fellow Teen Wolf actor Dylan Sprayberry, 23. The pair met on the set of the CW series in 2017, falling hard for each other.

According to OtakuKart, the Gossip Girl alum broke the news she was dating the Light as a Feather actor, who also played a young Clark Kent in the 2013 film Man of Steel, through her Instagram handle.

Even though the couple only confirmed their relationship in 2017, their posts seemed to indicate they had been together since 2013, per the media outlet. Their romance lasted for two years, the pair splitting quietly in 2019.

Although it's not certain exactly when the two parted ways, Samantha's last Instagram photo with Dylan was reportedly on Valentine's Day 2019. However, the post has since been removed.

While Samantha has held onto a few snaps of Dylan, such as the post below from one of their date nights in 2018, her Houston, Texas-born ex seems to have purged his Instagram of all pics with her.

2017: Cameron Palatas (Rumored)

Cameron Palatas | Instagram

While she was still dating Dylan, Samantha sparked romance rumors with actor Cameron Palatas, 27. Although the close friends never addressed the gossip, simply carrying on with their lives, one Instagram post shared by Samantha in August 2017 got fans talking about the "new man" in her life.

In a black-and-white photo of her leaning close to the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum, the General Hospital actress gushed about how "thankful" she was to have him in her life,

"thankful for you too sam 🙏🏼," the Marvel actor wrote in the comments section.

While some followers expressed their confusion at what was going on, one Spanish-speaking user was quick to point out that her "new beau" was the spitting image of Dylan.

Samantha had shared another photo of Cameron some two weeks prior, with similar reactions from fans.

2021: Daniel Ezra (Rumored)

Shutterstock | 564025

All American fans have been shipping a love connection between Samantha's character, Olivia Baker, and Spencer James, played by Daniel Ezra, so much so that they've even speculated the two actors were hooking up in real life, too.

While it's not difficult to believe that based on their chemistry onscreen, in reality, Samantha and her 29-year-old co-star are just good friends. The Polaroid actress often posts photos of Daniel on social media, but they're mostly work-related and typically feature other cast members as well.

Likewise, the Undercover actor frequently mentions Samantha on Instagram, usually in similar contexts.

More About Samantha Logan

Samantha Logan | Instagram

Not much else is known about Samantha's romantic entanglements. Whether she's currently seeing someone and keeping it hush-hush, that remains a well-guarded secret.

What we do know is that the Rams fan rarely posts to Instagram but when she does, it's well worth the wait. Her most recent share saw Samantha and the entire All American cast having a blast at a Rams game in late October.

These days, The Empty Man actress, whose first notable role was in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit back in 2011, is also focusing a lot on activism, as well as maintaining her career.

