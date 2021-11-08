Abducted Teen Saved By Stranger After Showing TikTok Distress Signal

The social media platform TikTok has become incredibly popular in recent years, amassing hundreds of millions of users, mostly young adults, teenagers and children.

But TikTok is not all about brief, viral videos and memes -- some use it to spread awareness about important issues, such as domestic violence and violence against women.

According to new reports, a hand gesture popularized on the app seems to have saved an abducted teenage girl from the state of North Carolina.

Read more about this interesting case below.