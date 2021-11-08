Bradley Beal Addresses Future With Wizards & Desire To Win NBA Title

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is in no doubt one of the best active players in the league. This season, he continues to post impressive numbers, averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.6 percent from the field, per ESPN. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance every season, Beal is yet to win an NBA championship title with the Wizards.

In his first nine seasons with the Wizards, Beal's only greatest achievement was reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Recruited By Opposing Teams

With their inability to win the NBA championship title, some people believe that it would only be a matter of time before Beal follows in the footsteps of other superstars and starts finding his way out of Washington. Since the 2021 NBA offseason, several teams are closely monitoring Beal's situation with the Wizards and as of now, the All-Star shooting guard is well aware of the rumors surrounding his future in the league.

In an interview with Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, Beal even admitted that he's being recruited by opposing players "almost every game."

Happy With Wizards

Beal said that he loves the fact that players from opposing teams admired his game and wants to play with him. However, Beal has recently informed The Washington Post that he's currently happy and has no plan of demanding a trade from the Wizards.

“There are situations where it can loom over your head like, ‘Oh, damn, what am I going to do, where am I going to go, who am I going to sign with?’,” Beal said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. “I don’t think I have that problem."

Optimistic NBA Title

Though most people view them as a team stuck in mediocrity, Beal remains optimistic about his future with the Wizards. Instead of thinking about playing somewhere else, the All-Star shooting guard is doing everything he can to give the Wizards a realistic chance of winning an NBA championship title.

“I’m not sitting here and saying we’re going to hold up the Larry (O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy), but I want to be able to have those opportunities,” Beal said. “I want to be able to see that that’s reachable.”

Wizards Off To A Great Start

Despite losing All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook in the last offseason, Beal and the Wizards are surprisingly off to a great start in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Wizards are on a two-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-3 record.

After their recent victory over the reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks, Beal credited the strong camaraderie between their veterans and young players for their impressive start this season. With other players making huge contributions on the offensive end of the floor, Beal said that he could focus more on "other things" such as his defense.

