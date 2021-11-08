Bradley Beal Addresses Future With Wizards & Desire To Win NBA Title

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is in no doubt one of the best active players in the league. This season, he continues to post impressive numbers, averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.6 percent from the field, per ESPN. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance every season, Beal is yet to win an NBA championship title with the Wizards.

In his first nine seasons with the Wizards, Beal's only greatest achievement was reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals.