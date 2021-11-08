Oklahoma Officers Tortured Inmates By Playing 'Baby Shark' On Loop, Lawsuit Claims

[YouTube][Pinkfong Baby Shark - Kids' Songs & Stories]

Damir Mujezinovic

The old nursery rhyme Baby Shark went viral in 2015, after a South Korean children’s entertainment company recorded the song and produced a music video.

Children across the world quickly became obsessed with the catchy song -- the accompanying video has been viewed over nine billion times and counting.

Baby Shark is still tormenting parents across the globe, while a new lawsuit claims the infectious tune is used to literally torture inmates in the state of Oklahoma.

More on this bizarre story below.

Lawsuit

Former Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates Joseph Mitchell, Daniel Hedrick, John Basco, and Ja’Lee Foreman Jr. all claim officers tortured them, according to The Washington Post.

On November 30, 2019, two officers escorted Mitchell into a vacant room, handcuffed him behind his back and secured him to the wall, according to the lawsuit.

Then, they played Baby Shark on loop for three to four hours, with the volume being so loud that "it was reverberating down the hallways."

The lawsuit was filed last Tuesday in federal court, against Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, county commissioners, the jail trust and the two former officers.

Other Plaintiffs

Mitchell's fellow plaintiffs Hedrick and Basco also claim they were forced to listen to Baby Shark on repeat.

On November 23, 2019, officers allegedly took Hedrick to an attorney visitation room, handcuffed him and forced him to stand. They then allegedly played Baby Shark on high volume.

"This prolonged restraint … under the conditions described herein, is tantamount to torture, was excessive and not rationally related to any legitimate governmental or penological purpose," the lawsuit claims.

Lt. Christopher Raymond Hendershott, the shift commander, was allegedly aware of the abuses but did nothing to stop them.

Foreman

Foreman, the fourth plaintiff, was not forced to listen to Baby Shark, but he was nonetheless tortured, according to the lawsuit.

Foreman, who is "small in stature," was allegedly verbally and physically abused by officers Christian Charles Miles and Gregory Cornell Butler Jr.

On November 2, 2019, Miles allegedly yelled obscenities at Foreman and threatened to beat him up.

"After removing the handcuffs, officer Miles, in the presence of officer Butler, drove his knee into Mr. Foreman’s back as he slammed him into the wall of his cell. As Mr. Foreman turned around, officer Miles then spit into Mr. Foreman’s face. Both officer Miles and officer Butler laughed at Mr. Foreman as they left the cell pod."

Music As Torture

Shutterstock | 2635591

Music played at high volume has long been used to torture detainees. For example, it has been reported that some inmates at the notorious Guantanamo Bay detention center were forced to listen to heavy metal.

As NBC News reported, the Baby Shark lawsuit also cited clinical psychologist John Mayer's expert opinion.

According to Mayer, "music can be hard on the ears."

"Certain pitches hit the auditory receptors in ways that are physiologically painful. These are high-pitched tones and screechy elongated sounds, like nails across a blackboard," the expert explained.

