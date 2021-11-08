Oklahoma Officers Tortured Inmates By Playing 'Baby Shark' On Loop, Lawsuit Claims

The old nursery rhyme Baby Shark went viral in 2015, after a South Korean children’s entertainment company recorded the song and produced a music video.

Children across the world quickly became obsessed with the catchy song -- the accompanying video has been viewed over nine billion times and counting.

Baby Shark is still tormenting parents across the globe, while a new lawsuit claims the infectious tune is used to literally torture inmates in the state of Oklahoma.

More on this bizarre story below.