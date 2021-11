Tight end Darren Waller was on the same page. While heartbroken over Ruggs' situation and concerned about Gruden's firing, he says that the Raiders still have a job to do and need to focus on what happens on the field:

"Personally, it's definitely blown me back a bit," Waller said. "Coach Gruden was somebody who risked a chance to bring me in to give me a chance to play football again. Henry is somebody everybody liked, not just because he was the fastest person you've ever seen run on a field -- he was a good person, a respectful person, somebody you liked being around on a daily basis. It is shocking. It does hurt a little bit. All we can do is the best we can do to move forward and focus on football. Nobody asked for this, but at the same time, as far as training and resilience and adversity, I feel like we're getting the best practice and training you could get in that, so you've just got to move forward."