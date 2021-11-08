Sixers Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trading For Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown As Main Trade Chip

Despite the major flaws in his game, Simmons continues to receive strong interest from teams that need additional star power to boost their chances of winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. One of the newest teams that are currently being linked to Simmons is the Boston Celtics.

In a recent article, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the Celtics have expressed interest in acquiring Simmons before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

"The Boston Celtics have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Simmons and expressed interest in the 6-foot-11 guard, sources tell The Athletic," Charania wrote, as quoted by Uproxx. "Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet, those sources say."