Sixers Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trading For Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown As Main Trade Chip

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars that are highly expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Sixers may have managed to convince Simmons to join their practices but things are starting to get ugly again in the City of Brotherly Love. After he refused to cooperate with the team regarding his mental diagnosis, the Sixers have decided to resume fining Simmons.
With their worsening relationship, most people believe that a Simmons trade would be happening soon.