Sixers Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trading For Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown As Main Trade Chip

Basketball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176307818.jpg

JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars that are highly expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Sixers may have managed to convince Simmons to join their practices but things are starting to get ugly again in the City of Brotherly Love. After he refused to cooperate with the team regarding his mental diagnosis, the Sixers have decided to resume fining Simmons.

With their worsening relationship, most people believe that a Simmons trade would be happening soon.

The Latest

WWE News: Shocking Teams Announced For Survivor Series 2021

Samantha Logan's Dating History: All About Her Romantic Life

Anna Kendrick Rocks A Leggy Miniskirt After Bikini Show-Off

Olivia Jade Impresses Fans In Clingy Braless Dress

Production Worker On Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Bitten By Poisonous Spider, May Lose Arm

Celtics Express Interest In Simmons

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons.jpg

Despite the major flaws in his game, Simmons continues to receive strong interest from teams that need additional star power to boost their chances of winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. One of the newest teams that are currently being linked to Simmons is the Boston Celtics.

In a recent article, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the Celtics have expressed interest in acquiring Simmons before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

"The Boston Celtics have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Simmons and expressed interest in the 6-foot-11 guard, sources tell The Athletic," Charania wrote, as quoted by Uproxx. "Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet, those sources say."

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Suns Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Package Centered On Chris Paul

According to Bleacher Report, the Suns could exploring trading Chris Paul to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons.

By JB Baruelo

Jaylen Brown As Trade Chip

Wikimedia Commons

Targeting Simmons on the trade market would come with a huge price for the Celtics. Though his desire to leave Philadelphia is public knowledge, the Sixers have made it clear to the entire league that they won't entertain lowball offers for their disgruntled star. To convince the Sixers to engage in a blockbuster deal, Charania said that the Celtics should be willing to sacrifice Jaylen Brown.

"Any potential Simmons deal with the Celtics would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, an ascending talent who is in the midst of another career season, averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists," Charania added.

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving To LA Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Nets In Crazy Blockbuster Trade Idea

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Swap Russell Westbrook For Damian Lillard

An Intriguing Replacement

Wikimedia

Swapping Simmons for Brown would be worth exploring for the Sixers. While Simmons is yet to play a single game, Brown is currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. In eight games he played, the 25-year-old shooting guard is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

With his ability to space the floor, Brown would be a great fit alongside the face of the Sixers' franchise Joel Embiid.

Does The Trade Make Sense?

The idea of trading Brown for Simmons would definitely raise eyebrows among Celtics fans. As of now, there's no doubt that Brown is a much better offensive player than Simmons. However, with the Celtics' current struggle, there's indeed a possibility for them to make a huge roster overhaul.

So far, the Celtics are sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 4-6 record. One of the things that are being blamed for their struggle is their lack of passing in late games. Simmons may remain hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, but his passing skills are outstanding. He would give the Celtics a great playmaker, as well as a reliable lockdown defender.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Rocks A Leggy Backless Sundress In Greece

Lourdes Leon Arches Back In Minidress For Exciting New Gig

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Gucci Sneakers In Skimpy Underwear

Inside Miley Cyrus' 'Exuberant' $7.2 Million Los Angeles Home

Ariana Grande Stuns In Seashell Bra Minidress

Miley Cyrus Hikes Up Leg For Pantless Bananas Photo

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.