Andrew Cuomo Posts Pic With Dog He Allegedly Wanted To Abandon

Former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from his position in August amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

As soon as Cuomo resigned, rumors began swirling that he was looking to abandon his dog Captain at the Governor’s Mansion. Some reports even claimed that the disgraced politician asked his staffers to adopt the dog.

But Cuomo definitively put an end to speculation on Sunday, when he posted to social media a picture of himself and Captain -- it was Captain's fourth birthday.

Read more below.