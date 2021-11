Following an impressive start to the NFL season, Dallas Cowboys fell back to Earth with a humiliating 30-16 home loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The visitors were up 30-0 at some point before two late-game touchdowns and were in control of every single aspect of the game. Their defense was physical, and their offense was unexpectedly prolific.

"We got beat. We got thumped in every aspect of the game, especially on offense," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said after the game, as quoted by ESPN.