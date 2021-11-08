Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Could Be Traded To Mavericks For Package Centered On Kristaps Porzingis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for All-Star point guard [Russell Westbrook] with the hope that he could be the third star that would help LeBron James and Anthony Davis reclaim their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, though they managed to win games, Westbrook is noticeably struggling to make himself fit with ball-dominant stars like James and Davis in Los Angeles.

If they fail to show improvement with their chemistry, some people think that the Lakers may explore the possibility of moving Westbrook before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.