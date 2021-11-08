Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Could Be Traded To Mavericks For Package Centered On Kristaps Porzingis

JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for All-Star point guard [Russell Westbrook] with the hope that he could be the third star that would help LeBron James and Anthony Davis reclaim their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, though they managed to win games, Westbrook is noticeably struggling to make himself fit with ball-dominant stars like James and Davis in Los Angeles.

If they fail to show improvement with their chemistry, some people think that the Lakers may explore the possibility of moving Westbrook before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Trade Centered On Russell Westbrook

Once the Lakers decide to move Westbrook again, he's expected to receive strong interest in the trade market. One of the potential suitors of "Brodie" this season is the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Mavericks to acquire Westbrook from the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would be sending a package that includes Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Trey Burke, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Lakers in exchange for Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and DeAndre Jordan.

Gambling On Kristaps Porzingis

As of now, it remains a big question mark if the Lakers would consider pulling the trigger on such a trade. Aside from their need to sacrifice Horton-Tucker, the Lakers would also be swapping Westbrook for a big man who has dealt with numerous injuries in the past in Porzingis.

However, if he could prove that he's 100 percent healthy, Porzingis would undeniably be a great addition to the Lakers. With his ability to space the floor and play at the center and power forward positions, he would be an interesting fit alongside Davis in the Lakers' frontcourt.

Help For Luka Doncic

Meanwhile, the proposed blockbuster trade should be a no-brainer for the Mavericks, especially if they no longer consider Porzingis as the player that would help Luka Doncic end their title drought. By sending Porzingis to Los Angeles, the Mavericks would be receiving a nine-time NBA All-Star in Westbrook, a young and promising talent in Horton-Tucker, and a veteran big man with plenty of playoff experience in Jordan.

Acquiring all those players would undoubtedly make the Mavericks a more competitive team in the Western Conference this season.

Mavericks Land A Triple-Double Machine

There would definitely be some questions regarding Westbrook's fit with Doncic, especially knowing that both players need the ball in their hands to maximize their full potential on the court. However, from the time he left the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook is slowly learning how to excel in an off-ball capacity and serve as the team's No. 2 guy.

In Westbrook, the Mavericks would be getting a walking triple-double machine who would ease the loads on Doncic's shoulders in terms of scoring, playmaking, and rebounding. This season, he's averaging 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.8 percent from the field, per ESPN.

