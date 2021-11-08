Lourdes Leon Arches Back In Minidress For Exciting New Gig

Lourdes Leon is arching her back while kneeling in a stunning minidress as she announces yet another gig. The 25-year-old model and daughter to pop legend Madonna has been making non-stop headlines this year, from her surprise 2021 Met Gala appearance and Savage x Fenty runway moments to seeing brands including Mugler snap her up.

The latest sees the brunette in a very futuristic and eye-catching shoot, one promoting Spanish clothing and accessories brand BIMBA Y LOLA. Check out the photos and video below.