Lourdes Leon Arches Back In Minidress For Exciting New Gig

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Lourdes Leon is arching her back while kneeling in a stunning minidress as she announces yet another gig. The 25-year-old model and daughter to pop legend Madonna has been making non-stop headlines this year, from her surprise 2021 Met Gala appearance and Savage x Fenty runway moments to seeing brands including Mugler snap her up.

The latest sees the brunette in a very futuristic and eye-catching shoot, one promoting Spanish clothing and accessories brand BIMBA Y LOLA. Check out the photos and video below.

Scroll for the action. It brought major '70s vibes, basically every color under the sun, plus a fairytale-come-hallucinogenic experience featuring mushrooms, cartoon features, plus Lourdes slipping in and out of clothes as she paraded amid a make-belief setting.

Photos showed Lourdes posing amid blue-piped white tiling, colorful rugs, and surrounded by digitally added mushrooms as she rocked either a printed, long-sleeved bodysuit or a strapless and leggy minidress. The 2018 Converse face donned pearl jewelry, pinkish socks, plus fluffy colorful bags bearing the BYL logo.

See The Video Below

Showing off her natural flexibility, Lourdes was photographed throwing her head back as her long hair cascaded down her back, with the snap still managing to include some eye contact, despite the positioning. Lourdes also donned a pink jacket worn off the shoulder, chunky multicolor necklace accessories, and a claw-like manicure. She tagged both the brand and her makeup artist, Isamaya Ffrench.

Also included was a video of Lourdes donning a series of bold outfits, including a simple white tee look. More below.

Met Gala Fun

Lourdes has been opening up on her rising profile - in itself obvious via her recent and high-profile Interview Mag feature. Speaking of not fitting in at the Met Gala, the star stated:

"Did I have fun at the Met Gala? I’m really grateful to have been able to go. Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy. You’re just shoved into a room with all these famous people and you’re supposed to talk to them and be their friend, even though you don’t f-cking know them. That’s not my vibe."

Not Just Good Looks

LL also revealed herself to have a savvy business mind - mom Madonna might have an $850 million net worth, but Lourdes is still eyeing up high-earning opportunities.

On her goals, she told Interview: "I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se."

Lourdes' Instagram is followed by 242,000. Celebrities including model Irina Shayk and actress Bella Thorne keep tabs on her.

