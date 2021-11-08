Salma Hayek Wows In Figure-Hugging Strapless Gucci Dress

Salma Hayek turned heads - big-time - as she rocked a braless, strapless, and sequin dress at the recent LACMA Annual Gala. The 55-year-old MCU star looked flawless in Gucci as she attended the star-studded event this year, going with a brand that her husband owns and one seemingly worn by half the celebrities showing their faces.

Hayek, this year announcing that husband François-Henri Pinault's conglomerate company Kering is going fur-free, repped Gucci in a floor-length look - check it out below.