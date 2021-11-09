From Severely Injured To 'The Man': How Becky Lynch Became A WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch's career has been a roller coaster of ups and downs. From her beginnings in Ireland to a severe injury and then her stratospheric rise to the top of the WWE women's division as "The Man," fans often wonder how she got her start in wrestling. Her recent issues with Charlotte Flair over exchanging the WWE's two main roster woman's title belts have also increased interest in Becky Lynch, as well as the excitement around her potential future matchups inside the WWE umbrella over the next decade.

More about Lynch's ups and downs in the wrestling world below.