With the trade assets that they possess, the Warriors would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. One of the potential trade targets for the Warriors is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. According to Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated, the Warriors should strongly consider going "all-in" to acquire Turner from the Pacers this season.

"Turner would be a massive upgrade over Looney, and while Wiseman has serious potential, he is just 20-years-old and does not truly fit into the timeline of Curry, Thompson and Green," Stinar wrote.