4 Wrestlers Who Should Have Been WWE Champions

The "Bad Guy" is one of the most charismatic performers in not only WWE history but in all of wrestling. The toothpick throw and strut he used to do on his way to the ring is something that is still mimicked today outside of wrestling circles. After his amazing Ladder Match with Shawn Michaels over the Intercontinental Championship, he should have had the rocket strapped to his back. He would have made the perfect heel champion for that era. Next to Piper, he is perhaps the WWE's biggest miss when it comes to wrestlers that never won a World Championship over their career.