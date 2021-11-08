NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Target Kevin Love On Buyout Market

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the top favorite teams to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, despite the addition of a third star this summer, the Lakers are currently not playing like a legitimate title contender in the league.

If they fail to consistently win games, the Lakers are expected to find ways to further improve their current roster. Though they no longer have enough assets to engage in a blockbuster deal, the Lakers could target some of the big names that is set to be available on the buyout market this season.