Alexandra Daddario Rocks A Leggy Backless Sundress In Greece

Alexandra Daddario was all legs and toned back in a stunning, ocean-view snap as she reminded her Instagram followers she rarely stays in one place for long. The White Lotus actress, 35, made 2020 and 2021 headlines for shooting the HBO series she stars on in Hawaii, but she's been jet-setting around Europe, too, and soaking up the Mediterranean sunshine.

Posting to Instagram this fall, the blue-eyed beauty shared photos from her Greece travels, although this particular shot definitely wasn't a posed one. Daddario didn't even show her face.

It's The Greek Life

Scroll for the photo. Daddario, who spent mid-October in glitzy Paris, France and shared a stunning Eiffel Tower snap to mark the travels, was a little farther South later in the month.

The Baywatch bombshell, who hit up Greece with boyfriend Andrew Form, shared a photo of herself traversing a sea-view terrace, one shouting out Greek architecture via its molded and curved whitewash stone walls. Alexandra was in a skimpy, lime-green and backless sundress, one boasting criss-cross back straps - she paired the cute dress with white sneakers.

See The Photo Below

Also rocking a fuss-free bun and hints of shades as she carried a blue jacket, Alexandra tagged herself in super-romantic Santorini, Greece, but she left fans wanting more with a blank caption.

Over 627,000 likes have been left, with fans sending heart and heart-eye emoji. Alexandra has since updated in a series of headline-making looks not limited to her Alo Yoga underpants snaps, sizzling Versace dress, plus a slit dress she joked is her dog's bed. Scroll for more photos after the Greece snap.

Stuns In Versace

More recently, Daddario has been upping her designer game, joining the slew of celebrities wearing luxury Italian label Versace. Posting to Instagram on October 22, the Clinique face rocked the V monogram in a night-time snap, shouting out In Style magazine and even gushing that her shoes matched her dress.

The True Detective alum has also been opening up on life and getting dolled up after well over a year in pandemic sweats and leggings. Well, pajamas, to be precise. More below.

After The 'Pajamas' Year

In September of this year, Alexandra opened up to In Style about her lifestyle, living in NYC, and the sheer "fun" of dressing up after 2020/2021's mess.

"I try to get a good night's sleep and then run all my errands around NYC before letting my makeup and hair artists play around with something fun," she said, adding: "Getting dressed up is fun and I appreciate that more than ever after the year of 'why bother getting out of pajamas?'" For more from Alexandra, give her Instagram a follow.

