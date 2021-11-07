Alexandra Daddario Rocks A Leggy Backless Sundress In Greece

Alexandra Daddario was all legs and toned back in a stunning, ocean-view snap as she reminded her Instagram followers she rarely stays in one place for long. The White Lotus actress, 35, made 2020 and 2021 headlines for shooting the HBO series she stars on in Hawaii, but she's been jet-setting around Europe, too, and soaking up the Mediterranean sunshine.

Posting to Instagram this fall, the blue-eyed beauty shared photos from her Greece travels, although this particular shot definitely wasn't a posed one. Daddario didn't even show her face.