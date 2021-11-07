Inside Miley Cyrus' 'Exuberant' $7.2 Million Los Angeles Home

Miley, who bought the house in July 2020, a few weeks after her breakup from ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson, didn't hesitate for one second to enlist her interior designer mom's help with decorating the place.

"My mom's best quality as a mom and as an interior designer is her understanding and non-judgment," the pop star told Architectural Digest back in April when the magazine did a spread on the 1.2-acre property.

"Anything I dream she will create into a reality, even if it isn't her style," Miley added. "She designs for her kids -- I am not the only one that uses my mom as an interior designer, all five of us do -- the same way she nurtures us. She just wants what's best for us, creating spaces that reflect us is what's best for our mental health, our creativity, our songwriting."

Photos shared on Tish's Instagram at the time revealed she had no trouble putting aside her usual "boho chic" tastes to embrace Miley's rock 'n' roll aesthetic and create a colorful living space bursting with personality.

“My biggest thing is that when you walk into someone’s house, I want you to know who lives there, what their personality is, what they love, and what they’re like. I know Miley so well, and we’re so close, so I was really able to do that,” said the 54-year-old TV personality, who worked with design partner Mat Sanders on the project.