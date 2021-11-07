Inside Miley Cyrus' 'Exuberant' $7.2 Million Los Angeles Home

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Alexandra Lozovschi

Miley Cyrus' Los Angeles home is a perfect reflection of her personality. Decorated by her mother, Tish Cyrus, the 6,800-square-foot Hidden Hills residence is the ultimate rockstar-worthy oasis, boasting a psychedelic-themed music studio, a powder room covered in Gucci tiger-face wallpaper, and a lagoon-style swimming pool like you'd typically see in meditation resorts.

Although the former Disney Channel star, 28, owned the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house only for a year, selling it earlier this summer, she has certainly left her mark on the place, described by Architectural Digest as "beautifully boisterous" -- "much like Miley herself."

Decorated By Her Mom

Tish Cyrus | Instagram

Miley, who bought the house in July 2020, a few weeks after her breakup from ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson, didn't hesitate for one second to enlist her interior designer mom's help with decorating the place.

"My mom's best quality as a mom and as an interior designer is her understanding and non-judgment," the pop star told Architectural Digest back in April when the magazine did a spread on the 1.2-acre property.

"Anything I dream she will create into a reality, even if it isn't her style," Miley added. "She designs for her kids -- I am not the only one that uses my mom as an interior designer, all five of us do -- the same way she nurtures us. She just wants what's best for us, creating spaces that reflect us is what's best for our mental health, our creativity, our songwriting."

Photos shared on Tish's Instagram at the time revealed she had no trouble putting aside her usual "boho chic" tastes to embrace Miley's rock 'n' roll aesthetic and create a colorful living space bursting with personality.

“My biggest thing is that when you walk into someone’s house, I want you to know who lives there, what their personality is, what they love, and what they’re like. I know Miley so well, and we’re so close, so I was really able to do that,” said the 54-year-old TV personality, who worked with design partner Mat Sanders on the project.

'Merry Maximalism'

Miley Cyrus | Instagram

Steeped in Miley's signature brand of luxury maximalism, the star's former Los Angeles abode comes with an imposing "dark and moody" master bedroom complete with a walk-in closet and fireplace, a primary bathroom inspired by Amangiri, and a vibrant glam room papered in ocelot print.

Within the black exterior, the "alternatively trippy and understated" house provides an "Alice-in-Wonderland-level sensory experience" that is particularly pregnant in Miley's studio. The psychedelic ceiling, painted by Brian Robles, is artfully mirrored by patterned throw pillows lining the somber couch, with a yellow polka-dot armchair and bright neon signs adding to the room's kaleidoscopic vibe.

Elsewhere in the home, designer furniture infuses elegance into the living space, brought to life by eccentric accessories such as drippy pastel sculptures by Dan Lam, a cartoonish still life painting by Takashi Murakami, and a wall hanging of Henri Matisse’s "Blue Nude III."

A technicolor bookshelf by Ettore Sottsass and a vibrating mouth-shaped chair with a wiggling tongue complete the "exuberant" décor, labeled by Architectural Digest as "merry maximalism."

“We tried to keep the actual structure of the house simple, so that the furniture, the heart, the accessories, the photographs, they can really talk,” Miley told the magazine.

Favorite Room

Miley Cyrus | Instagram

Built in 1957, the clapboard house has been completely reimagined by Miley and her ace interior design team, with older photos showing the great extent of the remodel.

The house features plenty of garden space, as well as an open-air pavilion that houses an outdoor kitchen. Among the exterior amenities is a concrete patio engulfing the swimming pool and a backyard luxe cabana that doubles as a home theater.

However, the room that Tish enjoyed remodeling the most is the sophisticated sitting room that greets guests as they walk in. Painted in Benjamin Moore’s smoky Soot color and decorated with custom lounge chairs surrounding a Lawson Fenning coffee table beneath a Blackman Cruz steel Monumental chandelier, the room is "a vibe."

“This is definitely my favorite room in the whole house,” said the interior designer, who is also Miley's manager. “I just knew it needed to feel moody and like you want to go in there."

Scroll through the embed below to see some of the impressive interiors.

'Reflection Of My Gender'

Tish Cyrus | Instagram

One thing that is clear from her Architectural Digest interview is that Mileys sees herself in the space that she and her mom have created.

“One of the things that I love most about my house is that even though there are these flamboyant colors, there is also something that is heavy and more masculine in some spaces. I think it’s just a reflection of my gender,” said the "Wrecking Ball" singer.

Miley continued: “My outdoor space does that also. There’s something that’s kind of feminine with all the landscaping. But again, the crushed velvet [in the cabana] reminds me of something that Jimi Hendrix would’ve had.”

The musician and actress acquired her Southern California home for $4.9 million last summer, flipping it for $7.2 million in June.

Miley also owns a $3.9 million mansion in Studio City and a $5.8 million farmhouse-style ranch in Franklin, Tennessee.

