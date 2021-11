Gemma Chan recently spoke out about what it's like to work with director Chloe Zhao in the new Marvels film Eternals.

The 38-year-old actress stars as the immortal being Sersi, who is one of the stewards of the planet Earth, along with other Eternal beings.

In one interview, Gemma Chan and co-star Richard Madden, who plays Ikaris in the film, shared how they feel about working with the legendary Zhao, who is known for being a perfectionist.

Scroll down to find out what they had to say.