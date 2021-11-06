NBA Rumors: Cam Reddish Could Be A Frontrunner To Win Most Improved Player & Sixth Man Of The Year

Since being selected as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, former Duke small forward Cam Reddish has already gone through plenty of ups and downs in the league. In his first two years with the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish has failed to live up to expectations from a lottery pick and spent the past two seasons dealing with multiple injuries.

After struggling in his first two years in the NBA, Reddish's future with the Hawks became uncertain. In the 2021-22 NBA season, the young wingman found himself being demoted to the Hawks' bench.