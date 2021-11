Harry Styles made a successful crossover from singing in a boy band to acting in films, a feat that very few pop stars have crossed off their list.

When news broke out that Styles will be trying his hand in acting, there were a lot who had doubts in his acting skills.

The pop star, however, seemed to have proven that he has so much more to offer than good looks. He has been cast in major films and has impressed directors and critics.

Scroll down to see why they are impressed by Styles' acting.