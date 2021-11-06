NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Breaks Silence On Liking Controversial '#FreeKAT' Tweet

Despite numerous calls for him to demand a trade, All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns hasn't given a strong indication that he would be leaving the Minnesota Timberwolves soon. Though they have only reached the playoffs once since he was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns remains committed to helping the Timberwolves win their first NBA championship title.

However, without a clear path to title contention, most people continue to believe that Towns would be available on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.