Sixers News: Coach Doc Rivers Cites Two Major Reasons Sixers Brought Seth Curry To Philadelphia

Basketball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Seth_Curry_Mavericks.jpg

JB Baruelo

Veteran shooting guard Seth Curry continues to prove that the Philadelphia 76ers made the right decision to trade Josh Richardson to acquire him from the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2020. In nine games he played with the Sixers in the 2021-22 NBA season, he is averaging 17.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 61.6 percent from the field and 53.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

As of now, most people would agree that Curry is one of the main reasons why the Sixers are in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-2 record.

Seth Curry's Recruitment

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Seth_Curry_against_the_Cleveland_Cavaliers.jpg

Curry arrived in Philadelphia a month after his father-in-law, Doc Rivers, was named as the new Sixers head coach. However, Rivers didn't recruit him just because he's his daughter's husband. After the Sixers defeated the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, Rivers explained why they decided to pursue Curry during the 2020 NBA offseason.

“We started talking about him and I kept saying ‘We need another playmaker here’,” Rivers said, as quoted by Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “Seth’s a playmaker. He’s a great shooter, but he’s a playmaker and he’s done that for us.”

Curry In 2020 NBA Playoffs

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2009_NCAA_Freshman_of_the_Year_Seth_Curry.jpg

Rivers and Curry only started working together in the City of Brotherly Love, but the 60-year-old mentor has been aware of the veteran shooting guard's potential even if he's just watching him as a member of the opposing team. Rivers revealed that he became more impressed with Curry when his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, faced the Dallas Mavericks in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

In the best-of-seven series between the Clippers and the Mavericks that lasted six games, Curry averaged 12.8 points while shooting 58.5 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Making Curry A Starter

Unlike his former teams that only viewed him as a bench player, Curry is an official member of the Sixers' starting lineup since last season. Rivers said that they made Curry a starter because he fits well with the face of the franchise, Joel Embiid.

“We saw him as a starter because of his shooting,” Rivers said. “You play him with Joel Embiid and we just thought that combination was a good combination. JJ Redick was a great starter with Joel so when you put a shooter like that next to Joel, you become a great shooter.”

Historical Record

Despite his impressive performance, Seth is still not viewed on the same level as his older brother, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. However, Seth is currently on pace for a historical record even Stephen is yet to achieve. If he becomes consistent with his performance until the end of the 2021-22 NBA season, Curry could become the first player in NBA history to average 15 points on 60.0 percent shooting the field and 50.0 percent from the three-point range, according to StatMuse on Twitter.

Read Next

Football

NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson To Have 'More Robust' Market In 2022 Offseason

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Hikes Up Leg For Pantless Bananas Photo

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton With '80s-Inspired Gucci Look

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Gucci Sneakers In Skimpy Underwear

Celebrity Kids

Lourdes Leon Falls Over In Sheer Underwear To Announce New Gig

Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski Rolls Around Grass In A Cupped Bikini

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast's Rise To Fame: ‘Fantasy Factory’ To ‘Love & Hip Hop’

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.