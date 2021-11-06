Inside Chanel West Coast's Tragic Real-Life Story

For someone who's famous for her laughter, Chanel West Coast has faced plenty of sorrow in her private life. While it may seem like the successful rapper and TV personality has it all -- she's built a thriving music career, runs her own clothing line and boasts a net worth of $3 million -- the Ridiculousness host has suffered the loss of her boyfriend, as well as that of a few close friends who have meant a great deal to her.

Despite the tragic deaths she has mourned over the years, the 33-year-old continues to spread a message of positivity on her social media, with 3.5 million following her on Instagram.

