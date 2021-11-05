Inside Ariana Grande 'Extravagant' $14 Million Los Angeles Mansion

Nearly a year and a half after purchasing her Los Angeles mansion, Ariana Grande has bid adieu to her luxurious Hollywood Hills home. After forking $13.7 million for the 10,094 square-foot property in June 2020, the pop star has sold it for $14 million earlier this week, multiple news outlets are reporting.
However, this doesn't mean the 28-year-old is planning to leave Montecito any time soon. The singer, who reportedly owns two other properties in the celebrity-studded enclave, will be relocating to a smaller house next door. Here's what she's saying goodbye to.