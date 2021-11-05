Inside Ariana Grande 'Extravagant' $14 Million Los Angeles Mansion

Now that she's unloaded the lavish Hillside mansion, the pop chanteuse and her real estate agent husband Dalton Gomez, 27, will be taking up residence in the star's Bird Streets cottage next door, which she acquired in March just after meeting her future hubby.

While their new love nest only offers 1,590 square feet of living space, it's situated on an impressive 0.74-acre hillside plot, with plenty of tall hedges and trees offering privacy to the young couple. According to Architectural Digest, Grande spent $8.9 million for the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom house.

The singer also owns a third Montecito property, namely the 5,500-square-foot Tudor-style manor she bought off of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $6.75 million.

Known as Porter house, the building has a "fantastically interesting backstory,", having been built in England in the 1700s as two separate barns, and later dismantled and reconstructed in California as a single edifice with two wings linked by an orangery. This is where Grande's nuptials famously took place in May.