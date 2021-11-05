Inside Ariana Grande 'Extravagant' $14 Million Los Angeles Mansion

Nearly a year and a half after purchasing her Los Angeles mansion, Ariana Grande has bid adieu to her luxurious Hollywood Hills home. After forking $13.7 million for the 10,094 square-foot property in June 2020, the pop star has sold it for $14 million earlier this week, multiple news outlets are reporting.

However, this doesn't mean the 28-year-old is planning to leave Montecito any time soon. The singer, who reportedly owns two other properties in the celebrity-studded enclave, will be relocating to a smaller house next door. Here's what she's saying goodbye to.

Penthouse Bedroom & Double Fireplace

Shutterstock | 64736

Located in the exclusive Bird Streets neighborhood high above L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip, Grande's former residence is a four-bedroom, seven-bathroom manse boasting floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a panoramic view of the scenic hillside.

All glass and black metal, the "exceedingly contemporary exterior" is balanced out by the "warm" interiors, with photos published on Tuesday by Vogue Australia giving an intimate glimpse at the refined decor.

The lower level harbors a sprawling open-plan living room, separated from an elegant formal dining room by a double-sided fireplace. Meanwhile, the penthouse level is entirely reserved for a master bedroom complete with a boutique-sized walk-in closet. What a dream!

Infinity Pool

Grande's "extravagant" Hollywood Hills mansion comes with state-of-the-art amenities worthy of a pop princess. The first floor seems specially designed for R&R, as it's equipped with a massage and sauna, an at-home theatre, and a bespoke wine cellar that can hold up to 300 bottles of wine.

There's also a wet bar and a chef’s kitchen complete with Miele appliances and a black granite island.

As for the top floor, the future owners are in for a treat: an L-shaped infinity pool and adjacent spacious patio more than make up for the lack of garden space. Click here for more snaps of the incredible home!

'Dark' History

Grande's Bird Streets abode is a house with a reputation. Built just three years ago, the modern edifice is connected to the name of fraudster and convicted criminal Robert Shapiro, having been constructed by his company, Woodbridge Group.

The Grammy-Award winner was reportedly the first owner of the home, which has been on and off the market, with a substantial decrease in price. Originally listed for $25.5 million, the asking price has dropped to $23 million, then to $19.5 million in 2019, and $17.5 million in 2020, until Grande splashed $13.7 million for it last summer.

Moving Next Door

Shutterstock | 2914948

Now that she's unloaded the lavish Hillside mansion, the pop chanteuse and her real estate agent husband Dalton Gomez, 27, will be taking up residence in the star's Bird Streets cottage next door, which she acquired in March just after meeting her future hubby.

While their new love nest only offers 1,590 square feet of living space, it's situated on an impressive 0.74-acre hillside plot, with plenty of tall hedges and trees offering privacy to the young couple. According to Architectural Digest, Grande spent $8.9 million for the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom house.

The singer also owns a third Montecito property, namely the 5,500-square-foot Tudor-style manor she bought off of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $6.75 million.

Known as Porter house, the building has a "fantastically interesting backstory,", having been built in England in the 1700s as two separate barns, and later dismantled and reconstructed in California as a single edifice with two wings linked by an orangery. This is where Grande's nuptials famously took place in May.

