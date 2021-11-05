'Squid Game' Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Netflix's Squid Game was a huge hit and quickly became the platform's most watched TV series in history.

The series first premiered on September 17, 2021 and was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also directed all the episodes.

It stars Jung-jae Lee, who plays the lead character Seong Gi-hun and supporting actors Hae-soo Park, Ha-joon Wi and breakout star HoYeon Jung.

Aside from gaining popularity among viewers, the show was also well-received by critics, earning a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here's everything we know about Squid Game season 2.

When is the Release Date of 'Squid Game' Season 2?

While Netflix hasn't officially renewed the series for season 2 yet, it is highly unlikely that it will be canceled, given its huge success.

The series was first announced back in 2019 and it took about two years before it aired. With that timeline, we are expecting the second season to be ready by early 2023.

Creator Hwang told Variety that he has no solid plans for the second season yet:

"I don't have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

If you haven't seen the series, watch the trailer of Squid Game on YouTube.

Who is in the cast of 'Squid Game' Season 2?

Jung-jae Lee will most likely be back to reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun.

Since a lot of the past characters have already been killed in the first season, it is unsure whether they will still be making an appearance in the upcoming season.

Fan favorite HoYeon Jung was asked in an interview wether she will be part of the next season and here's what she had to say:

"To be honest, I have never thought about [participating in] the next season, because I am dead," she joked to The Korea Herald. "We should all wait for brilliant imagination and ideas from the director and Netflix.

"Let's wait together."

What is 'Squid Game' Season 2 About?

The plot of the second season will likely revolve around Gi-hun's story, who was seen plotting revenge in the final episode of the first season.

A new set of players will probably be collected to participate in another round of games. There is a possibility that the police will be involved or there may be an active investigation because of what happened to Hwang Jun-ho, the police officer who was looking for his brother.

Actor Jung-jae Lee told the New York Times what he thinks would happen next:

"That’s a very difficult question because the story could go in any direction, and some of Gi-hun’s emotions are very complicated. He’s a very intriguing character. I guess he could go and try and punish the creators of the game. Or he could try to stop new contestants from playing it. Or he could try to join the game again. I have no idea at this point."

